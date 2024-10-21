Repairs at the border crossing point with Moldova have been extended: how long are traffic delays likely to last
Kyiv • UNN
Repair work at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach checkpoint has been extended for two weeks. Traffic across the border bridge may be partially restricted, and the State Customs Service asks that you take this into account when planning your border crossing.
For the attention of citizens and carriers crossing the border between Ukraine and Moldova! The term of repair works at the international checkpoint “Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach” has been extended for approximately 14 days
It is noted that during the repair, traffic across the border bridge may be partially restricted.
The Customs Service asks citizens and carriers to take this information into account when planning to cross the border in this direction.
Recall
In Mohyliv-Podilskyi, repairs of the bridge leading to Moldova have begun. On October 10, it was reported that the estimated duration of the repair work is 10 days.
