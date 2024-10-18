It is economically feasible to build checkpoints, and there are joint plans: Ukraine and Hungary discussed strengthening cooperation

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

It is economically feasible to build checkpoints, and there are joint plans: Ukraine and Hungary discussed strengthening cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37857 views

The Deputy Heads of the OP met with the Hungarian Secretary of State. They discussed regional cooperation, joint projects and priorities for Ukraine's European integration during Hungary's EU presidency.

It is economically feasible to build checkpoints, and there are joint plans: Ukraine and Hungary discussed strengthening cooperation

Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta and Ihor Zhovkva met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Modjor. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between Hungarian and Ukrainian regions, as well as the implementation of joint infrastructure and educational projects, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

"I am grateful for all the support Hungary is providing to the Ukrainian people today. We are interested in strengthening economic relations, in particular transportation cooperation. It is also important that it is economically feasible for Ukraine and Hungary to build checkpoints. We have joint plans," Viktor Mykyta said.

He also added that cooperation at the regional level has already proven effective. In particular, it has helped to build kindergartens, schools, maternity homes, and sports centers in the de-occupied communities of Kyiv and Zakarpattia regions, and to restore water supply in Kherson region.

Ukraine and Hungary agree to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of the year30.09.24, 15:47 • 13883 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva noted the participation of the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary in a meeting of the European Council in Brussels the day before, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan.

They also discussed the priorities of Ukraine's European integration during Hungary's EU presidency.

"This June, the first intergovernmental conference was held, marking the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession. It is very important that during the Hungarian presidency we achieve significant progress on Ukraine's path to the EU," said Ihor Zhovkva.

The meeting also agreed on a schedule of contacts between the two countries' officials in the near future.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to create a joint agro-industrial hub11.10.24, 14:14 • 37857 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Zakarpattia Oblast
Office of the President of Ukraine
European Council
European Union
Kherson Oblast
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv
