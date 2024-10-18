It is economically feasible to build checkpoints, and there are joint plans: Ukraine and Hungary discussed strengthening cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
The Deputy Heads of the OP met with the Hungarian Secretary of State. They discussed regional cooperation, joint projects and priorities for Ukraine's European integration during Hungary's EU presidency.
Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta and Ihor Zhovkva met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Modjor. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between Hungarian and Ukrainian regions, as well as the implementation of joint infrastructure and educational projects, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.
"I am grateful for all the support Hungary is providing to the Ukrainian people today. We are interested in strengthening economic relations, in particular transportation cooperation. It is also important that it is economically feasible for Ukraine and Hungary to build checkpoints. We have joint plans," Viktor Mykyta said.
He also added that cooperation at the regional level has already proven effective. In particular, it has helped to build kindergartens, schools, maternity homes, and sports centers in the de-occupied communities of Kyiv and Zakarpattia regions, and to restore water supply in Kherson region.
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva noted the participation of the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary in a meeting of the European Council in Brussels the day before, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan.
They also discussed the priorities of Ukraine's European integration during Hungary's EU presidency.
"This June, the first intergovernmental conference was held, marking the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession. It is very important that during the Hungarian presidency we achieve significant progress on Ukraine's path to the EU," said Ihor Zhovkva.
The meeting also agreed on a schedule of contacts between the two countries' officials in the near future.
