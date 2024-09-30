Ukraine and Hungary agree to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of the year

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100979 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174044 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141539 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145306 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185530 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112144 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175745 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 50179 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115164 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 69650 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76082 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44067 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174048 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185531 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191855 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143791 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143598 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148180 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139497 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156269 views
Ukraine and Hungary agree to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13853 views

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of 2023. The parties also discussed the development of border infrastructure and the opening of a new checkpoint “Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos”.

Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of this year. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Siyart, UNN reports .

During the talks, we also coordinated further steps to develop border infrastructure, which will facilitate the establishment of trade and economic relations between our countries. In this context, we agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of this year

- Sibiga said.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary - Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos - and to expand the operation of another existing one.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

