Ukraine and Hungary agree to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of the year

Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of this year. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Siyart, UNN reports .

During the talks, we also coordinated further steps to develop border infrastructure, which will facilitate the establishment of trade and economic relations between our countries. In this context, we agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of this year - Sibiga said.

Addendum

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to open a new checkpoint on the border with Hungary - Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos - and to expand the operation of another existing one.