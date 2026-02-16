$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Renowned Ukrainian psychiatrist and dissident Semen Gluzman has died

Kyiv

 442 views

Today in Kyiv, at Oleksandrivska Hospital, the renowned psychiatrist, human rights activist, and dissident Semen Gluzman passed away. He was 79 years old.

Renowned Ukrainian psychiatrist and dissident Semen Gluzman has died

Today, at the age of 79, Semen Gluzman, a renowned psychiatrist, human rights activist, Soviet dissident, and political prisoner, passed away in Kyiv at Oleksandrivska Hospital. This was reported to BBC News Ukraine by Semen Gluzman's daughter, Yulia, as conveyed by UNN.

"He was brought to the hospital by ambulance. And then we... were informed that he had passed away. These are all the details for now," she said. 

This information was also confirmed to BBC News Ukraine by close associates of Semen Gluzman — in the family of dissident Myroslav Marynovych, who knew him well. 

Human rights activist and psychiatrist Semen Gluzman is considered one of Ukraine's moral authorities.

He was imprisoned in the 1970s when he was only 25 years old. At that time, during the Brezhnev era, he sought the truth and paid the price for it.

Antonina Tumanova

