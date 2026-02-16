Renowned Ukrainian psychiatrist and dissident Semen Gluzman has died
Kyiv • UNN
Today in Kyiv, at Oleksandrivska Hospital, the renowned psychiatrist, human rights activist, and dissident Semen Gluzman passed away. He was 79 years old.
Today, at the age of 79, Semen Gluzman, a renowned psychiatrist, human rights activist, Soviet dissident, and political prisoner, passed away in Kyiv at Oleksandrivska Hospital. This was reported to BBC News Ukraine by Semen Gluzman's daughter, Yulia, as conveyed by UNN.
"He was brought to the hospital by ambulance. And then we... were informed that he had passed away. These are all the details for now," she said.
This information was also confirmed to BBC News Ukraine by close associates of Semen Gluzman — in the family of dissident Myroslav Marynovych, who knew him well.
Human rights activist and psychiatrist Semen Gluzman is considered one of Ukraine's moral authorities.
He was imprisoned in the 1970s when he was only 25 years old. At that time, during the Brezhnev era, he sought the truth and paid the price for it.