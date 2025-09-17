Removal from military registration for 15 thousand dollars: the director of a communal institution will be tried in Kyiv region

$41.180.06
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealed
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near Yekaterinburg
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Removal from military registration for 15 thousand dollars: the director of a communal institution will be tried in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

In Kyiv region, the director of a communal institution demanded 15 thousand dollars for assistance with removal from military registration. The prosecutor's office sent the indictment to court.

Removal from military registration for 15 thousand dollars: the director of a communal institution will be tried in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, an official demanded 15,000 dollars for "assistance" with military registration, the prosecutor's office sent the case to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment was sent to the court against the director of one of the communal institutions of the Kyiv Regional Council.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, the official demanded and received 15,000 US dollars for promising to "negotiate" with medical institution employees. This involved preparing documents that would allow a citizen to be removed from military registration.

Thus, the director committed a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving an unlawful benefit for promising to influence decision-making by persons authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with demanding such a benefit.

8,000 dollars for illegal crossing: an attempt to bribe a border guard exposed17.09.25, 08:05 • 2094 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast