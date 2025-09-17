Removal from military registration for 15 thousand dollars: the director of a communal institution will be tried in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, an official demanded 15,000 dollars for "assistance" with military registration, the prosecutor's office sent the case to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment was sent to the court against the director of one of the communal institutions of the Kyiv Regional Council. - the message says.

According to the investigation, the official demanded and received 15,000 US dollars for promising to "negotiate" with medical institution employees. This involved preparing documents that would allow a citizen to be removed from military registration.

Thus, the director committed a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving an unlawful benefit for promising to influence decision-making by persons authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with demanding such a benefit.

