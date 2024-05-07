Relatives of former Ukrainian prisoner of war returned from occupation
Kyiv • UNN
The former Ukrainian prisoner of war's mother and grandmother were returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory after fleeing russian occupation and threats.
Relatives of a former prisoner of war have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.
Details
By Easter, the mother and grandmother of one of the Ukrainian soldiers who had been captured returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the occupation.
The family had already celebrated the bright Easter holiday together in their native land. However, this could not have happened because the Russians threatened not to let the women go, so they left everything and simply fled. The horrors of the occupation disorder are behind them, and a new chapter of life in their homeland is ahead
Ukraine returns illegally deported 17-year-old girl from Russia19.04.24, 12:47 • 15537 views