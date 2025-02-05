Registration in a matter of minutes: automatic review of documents to appear in ASCs

Automatic registration of construction permits should be available in the service of the Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services in the near future. The Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced several important changes, UNN reports .

Details

Construction documents in ASCs will be reviewed automatically - just as services are processed in the Diia portal, and will soon be available in ASCs, for construction registrations and for verification of documents for compliance with conditions or restrictions.

What changes when submitting documents through the Administrative Services Center?

The construction documents will be registered automatically and the process will take a few minutes.

Previously, it took up to 10 days, as the documents were manually reviewed by local governments and the State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine - the Ministry of Digital Transformation explains.

EDESSB will monitor and detect errors in the documents.

You do not need to correct inaccuracies and resubmit applications yourself.

The EDESSB will check the land plot for compliance with urban planning conditions and restrictions.

Recall

Ukraine has presented WINWIN AI Center of Excellence for the implementation of artificial intelligence in government processes and key areas of life. The center is headed by Danylo Tsvok, and its main areas of focus will be defense, medicine, education, and business.