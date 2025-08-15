Red carpet with fighter jets on the sides awaits the arrival of Putin and Trump in Alaska

A stage has been set up on the runway at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

A red carpet has been laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

A cloud-covered mountain in the background completes the picture.

"But perhaps the most striking detail: four F-22 Raptor fighters lined up along the red carpet," the publication writes.

The tasks of the air squadrons at Elmendorf include intercepting Russian aircraft that invade US airspace, the publication explains.