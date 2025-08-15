$41.450.06
August 15, 12:08 PM
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
August 15, 11:40 AM
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
China warns Western companies against hoarding rare earths
Gas prices in Europe fell to this year's lows amid Trump-Putin meeting - Bloomberg
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNN
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the city
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 117056 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
YouTube
Grand Theft Auto

Red carpet with fighter jets on the sides awaits the arrival of Putin and Trump in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

At Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, the stage is set for the arrival of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. A red carpet leads to the "ALASKA 2025" platform, flanked by F-22 Raptor fighter jets.

Red carpet with fighter jets on the sides awaits the arrival of Putin and Trump in Alaska

A stage has been set up on the runway at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

A red carpet has been laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

A cloud-covered mountain in the background completes the picture.

"But perhaps the most striking detail: four F-22 Raptor fighters lined up along the red carpet," the publication writes.

The tasks of the air squadrons at Elmendorf include intercepting Russian aircraft that invade US airspace, the publication explains.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Donald Trump
United States