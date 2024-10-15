Recruiting through Diia: The Cabinet of Ministers launches a pilot project
Kyiv • UNN
The government has approved a pilot project to recruit to the Defense Forces through the Diia app. Citizens aged 18-55 will be able to choose a military unit and specialty, and apply for contract service through the Diia portal.
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project to recruit to the Defense Forces through the Diia app. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.
The proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to implement a pilot project on recruiting Ukrainian citizens in electronic form within two years was approved
He noted that the government has approved the procedure for implementing the pilot project, which is open to citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 55 who have a taxpayer registration number and are not serving in the Armed Forces, special purpose law enforcement agencies, the Security Service or intelligence agencies, not called up for military service during mobilization, for a special period and who have expressed a desire to participate in the pilot project.
Electronic recruitment includes the selection of a military unit and specialty by a person, submission of an application for military service under a contract using the Diia Portal, in particular, using the Diia mobile application
20,150 people applied to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian army. 5,091 are being considered as candidates, 1,726 have started service or will soon join the army, and the centers offer more than 10,000 vacancies.
