Joining the army without the TCC: the Ministry of Defense supported the government's decision to simplify volunteer recruitment

From now on, military units can mobilize reservists and persons liable for military service who voluntarily wish to serve during mobilization. This will significantly simplify the recruitment process. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

This refers to the government's resolution amending the Procedure for Conducting Conscription for Military Service during Mobilization.

From now on, persons liable for military service and volunteer reservists can choose a military unit for service without applying to territorial recruitment and social support centers - the Defense Ministry explained.

In particular, now the commanders of military units are directly empowered:

- issue referrals to the military medical commission to determine fitness for service;

to staff combat units with volunteers willing to serve under conscription during mobilization.



The list of military units whose commanders will be able to recruit volunteers will be determined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the military has long asked to simplify recruitment in order to maximize the motivation of Ukrainians to defend their country.

The brigades have received the tools they have been asking for for a long time - to conduct high-quality recruitment, which results in targeted recruitment of volunteers. This resolution is a tool that significantly reduces recruitment time and ensures that everyone can join where his or her desires and skills match the needs - Umerov said.

Recall

The government has granted military unit commanders the right to send to the military registration and enlistment commission and to man combat units with volunteers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can determine the list of units whose commanders will conscript reservists.