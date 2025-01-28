Recruiter of women for sexual exploitation detained at the border

A criminal scheme to recruit women for forced sexual exploitation was exposed on the Ukrainian border. The offender took advantage of the difficult situation of her victims.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service and UNN.

The woman promised high-paying jobs in nightclubs in the Czech Republic, guaranteeing earnings of 100 euros per hour.

But these "favorable" conditions hid the real goal - coercion to provide sexual services - , the statement said.

During the inspection, the border guards detained a bus with women who were to be sent abroad.

The recruiter was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

Recall

Recently, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine came into force, which provide for punishment for sexual harassment.