Record figures: support for the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Poland has fallen to 53%

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

Record figures: support for the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Poland has fallen to 53%

The CBOS poll showed record low support for accepting Ukrainian refugees in Poland - 53%. Two-thirds of Poles support the idea of sending men of military age back to Ukraine.

53% of Poles support the country's acceptance of Ukrainian refugees. This is the lowest result since March 2022, when it was 94%. This is evidenced by the latest survey by the Center for Public Opinion Research (CBOS), UNN reports with reference to PAP

In a September poll, CBOS asked Poles about their attitude to accepting refugees from Ukraine. 

53% of Poles support our country's acceptance of Ukrainian refugees, the lowest result since the Russian invasion in February 2022. After the outbreak of war in March 2022, the percentage of those who declared this opinion reached 94% and remained at 80% for another year

- the study says. 

They noted that a significant drop in support has occurred since the spring of 2023, which  is associated with reports of the so-called grain crisis. 

In March 2022, 3% of respondents opposed the acceptance of refugees from Ukraine, while now 40% of respondents share this opinion.

Support for the reception of Ukrainian refugees was expressed by 47% of women against 60% of men.

Right-wing voters are more in favor of accepting refugees from Ukraine - 53% vs. 68% of those who declare left-wing views.  The voters of the ruling coalition are the most supportive of the reception of Ukrainians: "Civic Coalition" (71% in favor, 25% opposed), ‘Left’ (81% in favor vs. 18% opposed) and ‘Third Way’ (72% in favor vs. 27% opposed). On the other hand, supporters of the opposition parties - Law and Justice (49% vs. 42% against) and the Confederation of Freedom and Independence (52% in favor and 45% against) - are more divided on this issue.

Minister of Defense of Poland: Ukraine will not join the EU unless it resolves Volyn issue04.10.24, 10:23 • 24100 views

Poles were also asked whether it is necessary to send Ukrainian male citizens of military age back to Ukraine. This idea is supported by two-thirds of Poles (67%), while  only slightly more than one-fifth of respondents (22%) oppose it.

According to the survey, in September of this year, 51% of Poles feared that Russia  could actually use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, while at the beginning of the war, 77% of respondents shared the same opinion.

According to CBOS, 46% of Poles support the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine. 39% of respondents are in favor of restoring peace even at the cost of territorial or political concessions from Ukraine. Fighting without any concessions was supported by 52% of men vs. 41% of women; 71% of residents of the largest cities vs. 35% in the smallest cities; 51% with higher education vs. 35% with primary or incomplete secondary education; 71% with higher per capita income vs. 30% with the lowest; 56% of those who support left-wing views vs. 47% of right-wing views, or 27% of those who have not decided on their political views.

According to 44% of respondents, Ukraine will have to give up part of its territory. 19% assume that Russia will retreat from the territories occupied since 2022, and 6% - from the territories occupied since 2014. Instead, 4% of respondents believe that Russia will conquer the whole of Ukraine, and 27% were not able to answer.

The survey was conducted from September 12 to 22, 2024 among 941 people. 

Sikorsky to the Russian ambassador: how does what Russia is doing with abducted Ukrainian children differ from what the Nazis did25.09.24, 11:29 • 69106 views

