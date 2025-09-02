“Really? I didn't see that”: Trump reacted to rumors of his death

US President Donald Trump stated that he had not heard rumors of his death, as previously reported online, noting that he had given "numerous interviews" and published several "quite sharp posts on his social networks." Trump said this during a speech at the White House, as reported by UNN.

"Really? I haven't seen that," Trump said, responding to a question about rumors of his death.

Trump noted that despite the absence of public appearances until Tuesday, he had given "numerous interviews" and published several "quite sharp posts on his social networks." The president also said he had visited "some people at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia."

"I was very active over the weekend," Trump added.

Recall

Recently, social media users speculated that US President Donald Trump had died. This was because he had not appeared live for at least three days, had not published posts on his social network, and had no scheduled public appearances.

Donald Trump's spiritual advisor, American pastor Mark Burns, wrote a short message today, September 2, stating that he was praying for Trump.