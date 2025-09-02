$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM • 42958 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 71701 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 113568 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 128859 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 70455 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 133183 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 48591 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 86658 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53420 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108371 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
“Really? I didn't see that”: Trump reacted to rumors of his death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Donald Trump denied rumors of his death, stating that he had given interviews and published posts. He noted that he had been very active over the weekend.

“Really? I didn't see that”: Trump reacted to rumors of his death

US President Donald Trump stated that he had not heard rumors of his death, as previously reported online, noting that he had given "numerous interviews" and published several "quite sharp posts on his social networks." Trump said this during a speech at the White House, as reported by UNN.

"Really? I haven't seen that," Trump said, responding to a question about rumors of his death.

Trump noted that despite the absence of public appearances until Tuesday, he had given "numerous interviews" and published several "quite sharp posts on his social networks." The president also said he had visited "some people at his golf club in Sterling, Virginia."

"I was very active over the weekend," Trump added.

Recall

Recently, social media users speculated that US President Donald Trump had died. This was because he had not appeared live for at least three days, had not published posts on his social network, and had no scheduled public appearances.

Donald Trump's spiritual advisor, American pastor Mark Burns, wrote a short message today, September 2, stating that he was praying for Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Fake news
White House
Donald Trump