Real winter has arrived in the Carpathians: snow, frost, and danger for tourists

Real winter has arrived in the Ukrainian Carpathians - on September 30, heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, the wind was northern at 4 m/s, and the air temperature was -3°C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

As noted by the State Emergency Service, the mountains rapidly transitioned into winter mode: snow is falling, and the temperature is below zero. Such weather makes conditions particularly dangerous for tourists, rescuers warn.

The State Emergency Service warned tourists: these weather conditions significantly complicate movement in mountainous areas and can be dangerous to health and life.

A sharp drop in temperature, precipitation, wind, and poor visibility - all this increases the risk of getting lost, injured, or hypothermic - say the rescuers.

Before hiking in the mountains during such weather, it is recommended to:

check the weather forecast;

avoid hiking alone and on difficult routes;

have warm clothes, a supply of food, water, and a charged phone with you;

inform relatives about your route;

download the "Mountain Rescue" mobile application from Google Play.

As rescuers noted, mountains are beautiful, but also dangerous.

Recall

On Monday morning, September 29, snowy weather set in in the high-altitude Ukrainian Carpathians, with an air temperature of -3°C. It is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, with an easterly wind of 4 m/s.