08:49 AM
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Real winter has arrived in the Carpathians: snow, frost, and danger for tourists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

On September 30, heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, with the air temperature at -3°C. Rescuers warn of danger to tourists due to the sharp deterioration of weather conditions.

Real winter has arrived in the Carpathians: snow, frost, and danger for tourists

Real winter has arrived in the Ukrainian Carpathians - on September 30, heavy snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, the wind was northern at 4 m/s, and the air temperature was -3°C. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Details

As noted by the State Emergency Service, the mountains rapidly transitioned into winter mode: snow is falling, and the temperature is below zero. Such weather makes conditions particularly dangerous for tourists, rescuers warn.

The State Emergency Service warned tourists: these weather conditions significantly complicate movement in mountainous areas and can be dangerous to health and life.

A sharp drop in temperature, precipitation, wind, and poor visibility - all this increases the risk of getting lost, injured, or hypothermic

- say the rescuers.

Before hiking in the mountains during such weather, it is recommended to:

  • check the weather forecast;
    • avoid hiking alone and on difficult routes;
      • have warm clothes, a supply of food, water, and a charged phone with you;
        • inform relatives about your route;
          • download the "Mountain Rescue" mobile application from Google Play.

            As rescuers noted, mountains are beautiful, but also dangerous.

            Recall

            On Monday morning, September 29, snowy weather set in in the high-altitude Ukrainian Carpathians, with an air temperature of -3°C. It is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, with an easterly wind of 4 m/s.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyWeather and environment
            Snow in Ukraine
            Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
            State Emergency Service of Ukraine