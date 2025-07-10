Football club "Paris Saint-Germain" ("PSG") defeated "Real Madrid" with a score of 4-0. This was reported by UNN with reference to FIFA.

Details

The match took place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA. Thanks to a brace from Fabián Ruiz (6th, 24th minutes) and goals from Ousmane Dembélé (9th) and Gonçalo Ramos (87th), PSG secured a victory over Real.

Currently, the Parisians are just one win away from the FIFA Club World Cup. The next match is scheduled for July 13 against the English football club "Chelsea" at the 82,000-seat MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that during the celebration of PSG's victory in the Champions League, two people died and 192 were injured. French police arrested over 500 people.

UNN also reported that "Paris Saint-Germain" defeated Milan's "Inter" in the UEFA Champions League final with a score of 5:0.