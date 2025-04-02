Real Madrid coach Ancelotti appeared in court: what he is accused of
Kyiv • UNN
The Real Madrid coach is accused of failing to pay €1 million in tax on his salary between 2013 and 2015. The prosecutor's office is demanding almost 5 years in prison and a fine of €3.2 million for him.
Real Madrid FC coach Carlo Ancelotti, who previously held a similar position at Chelsea and Everton, testified in court in a tax evasion case. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC Sport.
Details
Ancelotti is accused of failing to pay 1 million euros in tax on his salary as Real coach during his time with the club from 2013 to 2015. He rejoined Real in 2021.
The prosecution is seeking a sentence of four years and nine months in prison for Ancelotti, as well as a fine of 3.2 million euros. The coach himself stated that the Real Madrid football club offered him a "net salary" of 6 million euros.
Recall
Football club "Real Madrid" will compete for the main prize of the Spanish Cup 2024/2025 at the end of April this year. A likely opponent could be Barcelona or Atletico.
Prior to this, UEFA opened a disciplinary case against four Real Madrid players for improper conduct during the match against Atletico in the Champions League.