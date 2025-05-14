$41.500.04
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 7736 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 12162 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 38504 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 25246 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 25200 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 62256 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 49649 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 70984 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 61721 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 67036 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Publications
Exclusives
Real estate market stagnation: the spring housing sales season in the US did not meet expectations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The spring housing sales season in the US showed the lowest number of signed contracts since 2020, despite the increase in supply. The biggest drop was recorded in Florida.

Real estate market stagnation: the spring housing sales season in the US did not meet expectations

Spring is usually considered a hot time for real estate sales in the US: new buyers and sellers enter the market. But this year the situation is different: the number of signed contracts for the purchase of housing has become the lowest since the lockdown in 2020. UNN writes about this with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to seasonally adjusted data from Redfin Corp, the number of signed contracts was the lowest for a month since the Covid quarantine in 2020. The number of transactions decreased by 3% compared to April last year, which is already considered a low figure.

As the publication notes, at the same time, the number of houses put up for sale, on the contrary, increased - to the highest level since 2019.

At the same time, despite the greater supply, prices are hardly growing: on average, the increase was only 1.4% per year, while last year it was about 6%.

High mortgage rates have made housing less affordable, so, as the publication says, there has been no spring revival in the market.

Additional uncertainty is created by fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors, in particular the consequences of Donald Trump's trade policy. As a result, neither buyers nor sellers are in a hurry, the publication notes.

This spring is something like a flimsy speculation. In the near future, you are at the lowest level of activity until something finally happens with the economy and rates

- says Redfin economist Sheharyar Bohari.

Where housing has become more expensive

However, the situation depends on the region. For example, in the northeast and midwest of the United States, there is a small number of offers for the sale of housing. The leader in price growth was the Newark agglomeration (New Jersey), where housing rose in price by 13%. In Cleveland, prices rose by almost 12%, and in Milwaukee - by 9.7%.

But Florida is currently experiencing a decline. After an influx of buyers during the pandemic, demand has decreased significantly. In addition, the costs of insurance and housing maintenance have increased dramatically. Because of this, as the publication notes, developers are forced to lower prices, offer favorable mortgage terms and other bonuses.

A particularly noticeable drop was recorded in Miami: the number of signed contracts in April decreased there by 23% compared to last year — this is the largest reduction in the USA. A similar situation is observed in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Tampa.

The American Dream at a Discount: Five States Where Housing Prices Don't "Bite" 13.05.25, 09:33 • 2530 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

