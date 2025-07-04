Ready for direct projects with America: Zelenskyy discussed defense industry capabilities with Trump

Ukraine is ready for direct projects with America in the defense industry. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with US President Donald Trump, as reported by UNN.

We talked... in detail about the capabilities of the defense industry, about the possibilities of joint production. We are ready for direct projects with America and believe that this is extremely necessary for security, especially concerning drones and related technologies. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of the Ukrainian state, they discussed mutual purchases and investments. They exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and joint work with America and other partners.

The conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump seems to have taken place. Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported that "the conversation between the Presidents," without specifying, was "very important and substantive."