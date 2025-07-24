Reached 192 km/h: "racer" on BMW found and fined in Kyiv

Kyiv police stopped a BMW driver who was driving through the city at a speed of 192 km/h. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv patrol police.

Details

The car was stopped during speed measurement using a TruCam device. The police explained to the driver the danger of violating traffic rules and issued a resolution against him under Part 4 of Art. 122 (Exceeding the established speed limits by more than 50 km/h) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of 1700 hryvnias.

We emphasize that in populated areas, vehicle movement is allowed at a speed of 50 km/h - the police reported.

They urged road users not to violate the rules and not to endanger themselves and others.

Recall

A road accident involving three trucks occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway near the village of Buzova. Two drivers were hospitalized with bodily injuries, and criminal proceedings were opened.