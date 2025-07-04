Rains will wash away the smoke after Russian attacks: Didenko's weather forecast

The heat will persist in the southern part of Ukraine tomorrow, but the rest of the country will be in a zone of temperature "comfort."

UNN reports this with reference to the meteorologist Natalka Didenko.

As Didenko noted, an atmospheric front will cross Ukraine, including the capital. Rains will help wash away the smoke from fires.

The meteorologist clarifies that the atmospheric front will move from northwest to southeast. Didenko warns that this boundary between two different air masses will be temporary – it will not be in Ukraine tomorrow. And dry weather will prevail.

On July 5, the heat will persist tomorrow in the southern part, in the southeast of Ukraine. Temperatures of +30 to +34 degrees are expected there.

In the rest of Ukraine, the temperature background will be more comfortable, +24 to +28 degrees. - the meteorologist reported.

On July 7-8, strong heat will prevail in Ukraine. From August 9, it will weaken in the west, north, and many central regions. However, in the south, east of Ukraine, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region, it will still be scorching up to +33 to +37 degrees.

The war continues, summer continues, life continues, - summarizes the folk meteorologist.

UNN reported: On July 4, hot weather with temperatures up to +35° in the south is expected in Ukraine. Part of the country will be covered by rains with thunderstorms and wind gusts, especially the northern and western regions.