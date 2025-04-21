Rain only in the South: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on April 21
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, on April 21, variable cloudiness is expected, mostly without precipitation. Only in the afternoon in the south, short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible; the temperature at night is 8-13°, during the day 21-26°.
On Monday, April 21, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.
Details
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon in some places in the south of the country.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature at night 8-13°, during the day 21-26°, in the Carpathians and on the sea coasts 15-20°
In Kyiv and the region on Monday, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature during the day will be 24-26° Celsius.
