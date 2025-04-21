Rain only in the South: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on April 21

On Monday, April 21, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon in some places in the south of the country.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature at night 8-13°, during the day 21-26°, in the Carpathians and on the sea coasts 15-20° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature during the day will be 24-26° Celsius.

