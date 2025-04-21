$41.380.00
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Rain only in the South: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on April 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

In Ukraine, on April 21, variable cloudiness is expected, mostly without precipitation. Only in the afternoon in the south, short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible; the temperature at night is 8-13°, during the day 21-26°.

Rain only in the South: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on April 21

On Monday, April 21, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon in some places in the south of the country.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature at night 8-13°, during the day 21-26°, in the Carpathians and on the sea coasts 15-20°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature during the day will be 24-26° Celsius.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
