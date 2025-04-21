Wet Monday and International Cannabis Day: what else can be celebrated on April 21

Today, April 21, Wet Monday is celebrated and the International Hemp Day is observed, according to UNN.

Wet Monday

On the second day after Easter, the rituals are divided into two different actions: visiting rounds, which gave the name Volochylny Monday, and pouring water - Wet Monday.

On this day, boys poured water on the girls they liked, and the girls were supposed to give them pysankas (decorated eggs). For a future clean and strong marriage, pouring water was mandatory in Ukraine, as it was considered cleansing.

It was believed since ancient times that water on Easter Monday becomes healing, bringing health and happiness. Therefore, people poured not only on each other but also on themselves. This day was primarily associated with spiritual spring cleansing.

Also, traditionally on the second day of Easter, Ukrainians went to visit each other. People went to greet neighbors, friends, and relatives. Upon meeting, they treated each other with paskas (Easter bread), exchanged pysankas or krashenkas (dyed eggs), and wished each other all the best.

It is worth noting that Christians of the Eastern Rite on Sunday, April 20, celebrated the main religious holiday of the year - Easter.

World Fish Migration Day

Migratory fish regularly move in search of food or for reproduction. These migrations can occur both only in fresh or salt water, and between rivers and seas, oceans in both directions.

Today, with a large number of dams, deteriorated climate conditions, and active fishing, it is difficult for migratory fish to follow their own route, and the population of this species is sharply decreasing. All these factors extremely negatively affect the condition of rivers, without which the functioning of ecosystems is impossible.

Humanity continues to underestimate freshwater fish. Freshwater biodiversity is declining twice as fast as in our oceans or forests. Since 1970, populations of migratory freshwater fish have decreased by 76%. The most significant decrease has been in Europe - 93% and Latin America and the Caribbean - 84%.

At the same time, this figure in North America was only 28%. Scientists have concluded that fisheries management can slow down the decrease in population.

Among the migratory fish found in Ukraine that are endangered in the wild are, first of all, sturgeons (beluga, Russian sturgeon), some carp species of the Dnipro basin (vyrezub and rybets), as well as the European eel.

World Creativity and Innovation Day

The purpose of the event is to convey to society the information that innovation is essential for realizing the economic potential of nations. Human creativity and innovation, both at the individual and group levels, have become a true wealth of nations in the twenty-first century.

Culture and creativity account for 3.1% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) and 6.2% of all jobs. Exports of cultural goods and services doubled in value since 2005, reaching $389.1 billion in 2019.

International Hemp Day

In recent years, today's event is an activity of activists and organizations calling for an end to the stereotypical attitude and criminalization of hemp. This day is also an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in legalizing hemp and recognizing its potential as a vital resource for industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and textiles.

In Ukraine, in August 2024, the law on the legalization of medical cannabis came into effect. The law regulates the production and circulation of cannabis plants and will create conditions for patients to access necessary treatment for oncological and other diseases, as well as post-traumatic stress disorders received as a result of the war.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Hieromartyr Januarius.

From his youth, he decided to dedicate his life to serving the Lord. He was a preacher, theologian, and received the rank of Bishop of Benevento.

During the intensification of persecution of Christians by order of Emperor Diocletian, the bishop was seized and tortured to death.

Name days on April 21 are celebrated by Yan, Denys, Maksym, Mykola.