Wet Monday and International Cannabis Day: what else can be celebrated on April 21

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 4696 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 10502 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 12377 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 19450 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 42693 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 56881 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 54935 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 62990 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 33204 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 26666 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Popular news

US State Department calls for extension of "Easter truce"

April 20, 06:14 PM • 6528 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

April 20, 07:04 PM • 24130 views

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 9174 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 6352 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 13785 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 26150 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 28694 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 56881 views

April 20, 03:00 AM • 56881 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 46097 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 45459 views
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 62990 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 34370 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 35962 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 36793 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 70439 views
Wet Monday and International Cannabis Day: what else can be celebrated on April 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

On April 21, Wet Monday is celebrated with the traditional dousing with water, as well as International Cannabis Day. This date highlights the potential of cannabis and the progress in its legalization.

Wet Monday and International Cannabis Day: what else can be celebrated on April 21

Today, April 21, Wet Monday is celebrated and the International Hemp Day is observed, according to UNN.

Wet Monday

On the second day after Easter, the rituals are divided into two different actions: visiting rounds, which gave the name Volochylny Monday, and pouring water - Wet Monday.

On this day, boys poured water on the girls they liked, and the girls were supposed to give them pysankas (decorated eggs). For a future clean and strong marriage, pouring water was mandatory in Ukraine, as it was considered cleansing.

It was believed since ancient times that water on Easter Monday becomes healing, bringing health and happiness. Therefore, people poured not only on each other but also on themselves. This day was primarily associated with spiritual spring cleansing.

Also, traditionally on the second day of Easter, Ukrainians went to visit each other. People went to greet neighbors, friends, and relatives. Upon meeting, they treated each other with paskas (Easter bread), exchanged pysankas or krashenkas (dyed eggs), and wished each other all the best.

It is worth noting that Christians of the Eastern Rite on Sunday, April 20, celebrated the main religious holiday of the year - Easter.

World Fish Migration Day

Migratory fish regularly move in search of food or for reproduction. These migrations can occur both only in fresh or salt water, and between rivers and seas, oceans in both directions.

Today, with a large number of dams, deteriorated climate conditions, and active fishing, it is difficult for migratory fish to follow their own route, and the population of this species is sharply decreasing. All these factors extremely negatively affect the condition of rivers, without which the functioning of ecosystems is impossible.

Humanity continues to underestimate freshwater fish. Freshwater biodiversity is declining twice as fast as in our oceans or forests. Since 1970, populations of migratory freshwater fish have decreased by 76%. The most significant decrease has been in Europe - 93% and Latin America and the Caribbean - 84%.

At the same time, this figure in North America was only 28%. Scientists have concluded that fisheries management can slow down the decrease in population.

Among the migratory fish found in Ukraine that are endangered in the wild are, first of all, sturgeons (beluga, Russian sturgeon), some carp species of the Dnipro basin (vyrezub and rybets), as well as the European eel.

Mackerel stocks on the brink: overfishing has led to catastrophic consequences09.04.25, 15:50 • 10181 view

World Creativity and Innovation Day

The purpose of the event is to convey to society the information that innovation is essential for realizing the economic potential of nations. Human creativity and innovation, both at the individual and group levels, have become a true wealth of nations in the twenty-first century.

Culture and creativity account for 3.1% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) and 6.2% of all jobs. Exports of cultural goods and services doubled in value since 2005, reaching $389.1 billion in 2019.

International Hemp Day

In recent years, today's event is an activity of activists and organizations calling for an end to the stereotypical attitude and criminalization of hemp. This day is also an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in legalizing hemp and recognizing its potential as a vital resource for industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and textiles.

In Ukraine, in August 2024, the law on the legalization of medical cannabis came into effect. The law regulates the production and circulation of cannabis plants and will create conditions for patients to access necessary treatment for oncological and other diseases, as well as post-traumatic stress disorders received as a result of the war.

A new electronic system for the hemp business is being launched in Ukraine10.03.25, 16:10 • 20825 views

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Hieromartyr Januarius.

From his youth, he decided to dedicate his life to serving the Lord. He was a preacher, theologian, and received the rank of Bishop of Benevento.

During the intensification of persecution of Christians by order of Emperor Diocletian, the bishop was seized and tortured to death.

Name days on April 21 are celebrated by Yan, Denys, Maksym, Mykola.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Europe
North America
Ukraine
