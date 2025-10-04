Rains in the east and wet snow in the Carpathians: weather forecast for October 5

On October 5, Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with clearings. Heavy rains are expected in some eastern regions, while the south will remain dry. Rain with wet snow will fall in the Carpathians. Daytime air temperatures will range from 8° in the west to 18° in the south and east, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Tomorrow, the sky in most regions will be cloudy with clearings. In the afternoon, significant rains are expected in some eastern regions, while most southern regions will remain almost without precipitation.

At night and in the morning, fog is expected in some places in the west and north of the country.

The wind will be westerly, south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians in some places. The temperature at night will be 6-11°C, during the day 11-16°C, in the south and east of the country up to 18°C, in the western regions at night 3-8°C, during the day 8-13°C. - the post says.

In the Carpathian mountains, wet snow with rain is expected; the temperature during the day will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero.

