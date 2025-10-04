Rains in the east and wet snow in the Carpathians: weather forecast for October 5

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 12058 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 25856 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 46398 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 63968 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 76026 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 67798 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 38964 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51597 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34358 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21596 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Macron reacts to death of French journalist in UkraineOctober 4, 04:58 AM • 6706 views
Israeli army ordered to halt Gaza offensive after Trump's demand - reportOctober 4, 06:25 AM • 8116 views
EU sanctions representative: we are on the verge of a potential major conflict and are not ready to resolve itOctober 4, 06:59 AM • 9580 views
Russians attacked energy and gas infrastructure, while a top-5 oil refinery was hit in Russia - CCD of NSDCOctober 4, 07:17 AM • 3114 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place11:30 AM • 5504 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 25858 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 39492 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 50911 views
Rains in the east and wet snow in the Carpathians: weather forecast for October 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

On October 5, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings, with heavy rains in the east and wet snow in the Carpathians in some places. The air temperature during the day will range from 8° in the west to 18° in the south and east.

Rains in the east and wet snow in the Carpathians: weather forecast for October 5

On October 5, Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with clearings. Heavy rains are expected in some eastern regions, while the south will remain dry. Rain with wet snow will fall in the Carpathians. Daytime air temperatures will range from 8° in the west to 18° in the south and east, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Tomorrow, the sky in most regions will be cloudy with clearings. In the afternoon, significant rains are expected in some eastern regions, while most southern regions will remain almost without precipitation.

At night and in the morning, fog is expected in some places in the west and north of the country.

The wind will be westerly, south-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians in some places. The temperature at night will be 6-11°C, during the day 11-16°C, in the south and east of the country up to 18°C, in the western regions at night 3-8°C, during the day 8-13°C.

- the post says.

In the Carpathian mountains, wet snow with rain is expected; the temperature during the day will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero.

Odesa is again flooded due to heavy rain, traffic is difficult04.10.25, 13:24 • 2378 views

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Odesa