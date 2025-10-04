Odesa is again flooded due to heavy rain, traffic is difficult

Odesa is again being flooded amid heavy rain, especially in two districts of the city, traffic is already complicated, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Attention, residents of Odesa region! Due to significant precipitation, an increase in water level has been recorded, especially in the Kyiv and Peresyp districts of Odesa. Traffic complications are observed on the roads. - Kiper said.

He urged residents to "be careful, avoid moving through flooded areas and follow official announcements."

For the convenience of residents in Odesa and the region, according to him, invincibility points are operating. There you can get the necessary help, warm up and charge your phones, added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to Kiper, significant rains are expected in Odesa region on October 4. The region has declared the I level of danger (yellow). According to forecasters, dangerous weather conditions will persist until the end of the day.

The number of victims of bad weather in Odesa has risen to 10 - Deputy Prime Minister