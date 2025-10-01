$41.140.18
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of victims of bad weather in Odesa has risen to 10 - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

In Odesa, the number of victims of the large-scale bad weather has risen to 10 people, including a child. Tomorrow has been declared a day of mourning in the city.

The number of victims of bad weather in Odesa has risen to 10 - Deputy Prime Minister

In Odesa, the number of victims of the large-scale bad weather has risen to 10. This was announced by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Odesa. The city is experiencing severe consequences of the natural disaster. Already, 10 people have died due to the bad weather. Among them is a child. Tomorrow has been declared a day of mourning in the city. Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased 

- Kuleba reported.

Recall

In Odesa and the surrounding area, the consequences of the bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day, 9 people have died, including a child, pumping stations have been flooded, traffic has been restricted, and public transport routes have been changed.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odesa