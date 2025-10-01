The number of victims of bad weather in Odesa has risen to 10 - Deputy Prime Minister

In Odesa, the number of victims of the large-scale bad weather has risen to 10. This was announced by Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Odesa. The city is experiencing severe consequences of the natural disaster. Already, 10 people have died due to the bad weather. Among them is a child. Tomorrow has been declared a day of mourning in the city. Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased - Kuleba reported.

Deadly bad weather: a Day of Mourning declared in Odesa region tomorrow

Recall

In Odesa and the surrounding area, the consequences of the bad weather have been eliminated for almost a day, 9 people have died, including a child, pumping stations have been flooded, traffic has been restricted, and public transport routes have been changed.