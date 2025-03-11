Rain follows warmth: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, cloudy weather with rain is expected in the western regions on March 11. The daytime temperature will be 14-19°, reaching up to 22° in the south, with wind gusts up to 20 m/s.
On Tuesday, March 11, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Today, forecasters predict light rain in the western regions, significant rain in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia during the day, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.
The wind will be from the south and southwest at 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians, and during the day in some areas of the western and Zhytomyr regions, and 25 m/s in the highlands of the Carpathians.
In the southern and southeastern parts of the country, there will be fog in some places in the morning. The temperature during the day will be 14-19°, and in the south of the country up to 22° (on the coast of the seas 7-12°).
Air temperature in regional centers
- Kyiv +17…+19;
- Uzhhorod +15…+17;
- Lviv +15…+17;
- Ivano-Frankivsk +15…+17;
- Ternopil +17…+19;
- Chernivtsi +16…+18;
- Khmelnytskyi +17…+19;
- Lutsk +16…+18;
- Rivne +15…+17;
- Zhytomyr +16…+18;
- Vinnytsia +17…+19;
- Odesa +13…+15;
- Mykolaiv +18…+20;
- Kherson +18…+20;
- Simferopol +15…+17;
- Kropyvnytskyi +18…+20;
- Cherkasy +18…+20;
- Chernihiv +16…+18;
- Sumy +15…+17;
- Poltava +15…+17;
- Dnipro +17…+19;
- Zaporizhzhia +15…+17;
- Donetsk +14…+16;
- Luhansk +13…+15;
- Kharkiv +14…+16.
March 11: European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism and other important events today11.03.25, 05:15 • 17029 views