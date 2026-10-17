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Rain, fog and up to 21°C - weather forecast for October 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2212 views

It will be cloudy in Ukraine, with rain and fog in places. Daytime temperatures will be 13–18°C, and up to 21°C in the east.

Rain, fog and up to 21°C - weather forecast for October 17

In Ukraine, rain, fog, and temperatures of up to 21 degrees Celsius are expected on October 17 under the influence of atmospheric fronts. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, it will be cloudy today.

Light rain in some areas; at night in the Carpathian region and during the day in the southern and southeastern regions, moderate rain. Only in the southern regions will there be no precipitation at night. Fog at night and in the morning in the southern part of the country, as well as in Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

The wind will be easterly and southeasterly; in the west and southwest of the country, northwesterly, at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 7–12°C above zero at night and 13–18°C during the day, reaching up to 21°C in the eastern regions; in the western regions, 3–8°C above zero at night and 8–13°C during the day.

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Julia Shramko

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