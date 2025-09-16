Rain and variable cloudiness expected in western Ukraine: weather forecast for September 16
Kyiv • UNN
On September 16, short-term rains and fog are forecast in western Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Daytime temperatures will be 22-27°, in the west 16-21°.
On Tuesday, September 16, forecasters predict rain in some places in western Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
Today, some regions of Ukraine are expected to have variable cloudiness. In the western and Zhytomyr regions, forecasters predict short-term rain and fog during the day.
The wind will be predominantly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 22-27°, and 16-21° in the western regions.
In Kyiv and the region, only cloudiness is expected, but no precipitation. The daytime air temperature will be from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.
