September 15, 05:38 PM • 28510 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 38917 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
September 15, 02:18 PM • 29964 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
September 15, 12:27 PM • 34282 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
September 15, 09:58 AM • 35204 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 64722 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 39831 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33906 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37301 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 60036 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rain and variable cloudiness expected in western Ukraine: weather forecast for September 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

On September 16, short-term rains and fog are forecast in western Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. Daytime temperatures will be 22-27°, in the west 16-21°.

Rain and variable cloudiness expected in western Ukraine: weather forecast for September 16

On Tuesday, September 16, forecasters predict rain in some places in western Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, some regions of Ukraine are expected to have variable cloudiness. In the western and Zhytomyr regions, forecasters predict short-term rain and fog during the day.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 22-27°, and 16-21° in the western regions.

- the post says.

In Kyiv and the region, only cloudiness is expected, but no precipitation. The daytime air temperature will be from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Barber's Day and European Mobility Week: what holidays are celebrated on September 1616.09.25, 06:05 • 316 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv