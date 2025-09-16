Rain and variable cloudiness expected in western Ukraine: weather forecast for September 16

On Tuesday, September 16, forecasters predict rain in some places in western Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, some regions of Ukraine are expected to have variable cloudiness. In the western and Zhytomyr regions, forecasters predict short-term rain and fog during the day.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 22-27°, and 16-21° in the western regions. - the post says.

In Kyiv and the region, only cloudiness is expected, but no precipitation. The daytime air temperature will be from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Barber's Day and European Mobility Week: what holidays are celebrated on September 16