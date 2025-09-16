$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM • 27596 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 37788 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
September 15, 02:18 PM • 29392 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
September 15, 12:27 PM • 33724 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
September 15, 09:58 AM • 34756 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 64356 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 39668 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33852 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 14, 01:13 PM • 37250 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59951 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 05:44 AM • 64353 views
Barber's Day and European Mobility Week: what holidays are celebrated on September 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

September 16 marks World Barber's Day, established in 2017 by the McAlister brothers from Ireland. Barbershops raise money for charity, supporting UNICEF.

Barber's Day and European Mobility Week: what holidays are celebrated on September 16

Today, September 16, the world celebrates the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, barbers celebrate their professional holiday, and Europe hosts Mobility Week, UNN reports.

Details

World Barber Day is celebrated annually on September 16 – it is a global event that highlights the important role barbers play in the lives of communities around the world. This day honors the skill, creativity, and community spirit that barbers bring to their profession. World Barber Day also highlights the philanthropic contributions of barbers, with proceeds often going to charitable causes such as UNICEF, showing that barbers can make a tangible difference in the world.

World Barber Day was founded in 2017 by brothers Hugh and Conor McAllister, owners of the Grafton Barber chain of barbershops in Ireland. The event was created to unite barbers around the world in a philanthropic mission.

On this day, barbershops and hair salons around the world are encouraged to raise money for charity as part of their usual activities. Participating barbershops and hair salons receive a World Barber Day kit, and the proceeds are donated to support UNICEF, which works to improve the lives of children around the world.

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

European Mobility Week

The tradition of its celebration was initiated in 1994 by political scientist Erik Britton. He was the first to propose annual campaigns aimed at reducing fuel consumption. His initiative was supported by the European Commission for Mobility and Transport, which includes representatives of the business elite from 42 countries.

European Mobility Week aims to draw public attention to the excessive number of vehicles whose emissions pollute the atmosphere. Each year, the holiday is dedicated to different themes.

International Identification Day

International Identification Day, celebrated annually on September 16, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of legal identification and the role it plays in empowering individuals. This holiday draws attention to the millions of people around the world who lack legal identification, making it difficult for them to access basic services such as healthcare, education, and financial resources. International Identification Day is a reminder of the urgent need for universal identification and the protection of people's rights through secure identification systems.

The choice of September 16 for International Identification Day is symbolic. It refers to Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, which emphasizes the importance of ensuring legal identification for all, including birth registration, by 2030. This goal was adopted by all 193 member states of the United Nations and serves as a call to ensure the recognition of identity as a fundamental right, enabling people to fully participate in society.

In Kyiv, a female driver fatally hit a 76-year-old man on a three-wheeled bicycle

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyEvents
Republic of Ireland
charity
UNICEF