Raid of the RVC in the Bryansk region: destroyed URAL of the occupiers

On January 18, soldiers of the Russian Volunteer Corps conducted a raid in the Bryansk region of Russia, during which they reportedly destroyed URAL 4320 and enemy personnel. The relevant footage was published on the RVC's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"The RVC reconnaissance group is back at home. On January 18, our reconnaissance men conducted a daring operation, during which they destroyed a URAL 4320 of the Russian Federation's military and personnel of the border troops," the RVC said in a statement.

It is noted that for some participants, this operation was the first, and now they have the full status of fighters in the ranks of the RVC.

The published video shows that the operation was carried out in the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk region, the RVC fighters detected the truck using a drone and then attacked.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 375,270 people, 6171 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment.