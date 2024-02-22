$41.340.03
Rada establishes PIC to investigate functioning of Kyiv local authorities

Kyiv • UNN

 47297 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has set up a temporary investigative commission to investigate the effectiveness of Kyiv's local authorities under martial law.

Rada establishes PIC to investigate functioning of Kyiv local authorities

The Verkhovna Rada has decided to establish a Temporary Special Commission to investigate the functioning of local authorities in Kyiv. This was reported by MP  Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Parliament creates  PIC to investigate functioning of Kyiv local authorities

- Zheleznyak wrote on social media.

The decision was supported by 252 MPs.

Vitaliy Bezgin, an MP from the Servant of the People party, was appointed chairman of the commission.

This refers to Resolution No. 10460 "On the Establishment of a Temporary Special Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to Investigate the Efficiency of the Functioning of Public Authorities of Kyiv as the Capital of Ukraine during the Period of Martial Law".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsKyiv
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Kyiv
