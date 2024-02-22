Rada establishes PIC to investigate functioning of Kyiv local authorities

The Verkhovna Rada has decided to establish a Temporary Special Commission to investigate the functioning of local authorities in Kyiv. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Parliament creates PIC to investigate functioning of Kyiv local authorities - Zheleznyak wrote on social media.

The decision was supported by 252 MPs.

Vitaliy Bezgin, an MP from the Servant of the People party, was appointed chairman of the commission.

This refers to Resolution No. 10460 "On the Establishment of a Temporary Special Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to Investigate the Efficiency of the Functioning of Public Authorities of Kyiv as the Capital of Ukraine during the Period of Martial Law".

