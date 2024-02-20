Kyiv seeks to attract one and a half billion dollars for the production of drones in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense has told international partners about Ukraine's needs for the development of the Drone Coalition and named its main goals. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense presented the vision of the Drone Coalition and priority goals to military attaches from three dozen countries participating in the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein form).

In particular, Ukraine needs support from partner countries within the Drone Coalition in three main areas:

Supply of ready-made UAVs and component base

Creating software solutions for the military in the shortest possible time

Financing of Ukrainian drone production

We are looking for opportunities to attract $1.5 billion in UAV production in Ukraine. We urge our partners to invest in the most effective research and development of drones. After all, it is in Ukraine that the distance from the creation to the use of UAVs on the battlefield is the shortest in the world. These developments can guarantee the security of your countries and citizens for decades to come - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

She also announced the creation of a Soft Power space that will bring together global engineers to develop unmanned systems in Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense receives many requests from the military regarding the need for new technologies. Therefore, the goal of Soft Power is to help developers build innovative solutions not from scratch, but based on combat experience.

The Ukrainian military has unique experience in using drones in both offensive and defensive operations. Drones are used for reconnaissance, attacking equipment, logistics, command posts, and transmitting information - drones are on par with classic weapons. Investing in our developments, sharing innovative solutions and transferring drones is a direct contribution to our successful operations and protection of Ukraine and the civilized world - Vadym Sukharevskyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, addressed the representatives of the partner countries.

The Drone Coalition was officially launched last week as part of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. The coalition is co-lead by the United Kingdom and Latvia. In total, eight countries are members, including Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden.

Following the Ramstein meeting, the Latvian Ministry of Defense stated that the Drone Coalition aims to provide Ukraine with one million drones.

