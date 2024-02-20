Kyiv seeks to attract one and a half billion dollars for the production of drones in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94235 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109766 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252377 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165774 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28793 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25078 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32167 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24866 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22051 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238627 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225332 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94235 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68872 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75389 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113331 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114209 views
Actual
Kyiv seeks to attract one and a half billion dollars for the production of drones in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99928 views

The Ministry of Defense presented Ukraine's needs for the development of an unmanned coalition to the military attaches of partner countries and asked them to support the financing of Ukrainian drone production.

The Ministry of Defense has told international partners about Ukraine's needs for the development of the Drone Coalition and named its main goals. This was reported by the press service of the defense ministry, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense presented the vision of the Drone Coalition and priority goals to military attaches from three dozen countries participating in the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein form). 

In particular, Ukraine needs support from partner countries within the Drone Coalition in three main areas: 

  • Supply of ready-made UAVs and component base
  • Creating software solutions for the military in the shortest possible time
  • Financing of Ukrainian drone production

We are looking for opportunities to attract $1.5 billion in UAV production in Ukraine. We urge our partners to invest in the most effective research and development of drones. After all, it is in Ukraine that the distance from the creation to the use of UAVs on the battlefield is the shortest in the world. These developments can guarantee the security of your countries and citizens for decades to come

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Canada to provide Ukraine with over 800 SkyRanger drones19.02.24, 23:41 • 30108 views

She also announced the creation of a Soft Power space that will bring together global engineers to develop unmanned systems in Ukraine.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense receives many requests from the military regarding the need for new technologies. Therefore, the goal of Soft Power is to help developers build innovative solutions not from scratch, but based on combat experience. 

The Ukrainian military has unique experience in using drones in both offensive and defensive operations. Drones are used for reconnaissance, attacking equipment, logistics, command posts, and transmitting information - drones are on par with classic weapons. Investing in our developments, sharing innovative solutions and transferring drones is a direct contribution to our successful operations and protection of Ukraine and the civilized world

- Vadym Sukharevskyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, addressed the representatives of the partner countries.

For reference

The Drone Coalition was officially launched last week as part of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. The coalition is co-lead by the United Kingdom and Latvia. In total, eight countries are members, including Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden. 

Recall

Following the Ramstein meeting, the Latvian Ministry of Defense stated that the Drone Coalition aims to provide Ukraine with one million drones.

Borrell was shown how Ukraine is creating an "Army of Drones"07.02.24, 14:41 • 24108 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
latviaLatvia
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

