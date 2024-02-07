Borrell was shown how Ukraine is creating an "Army of Drones"

EU High Representative Josep Borrell visited a Ukrainian company that manufactures kamikaze drones. The European diplomat said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

Borrell said that he saw Ukrainians producing FPV drones for the "Drone Army.

Yesterday I had the opportunity to see Ukrainian ingenuity with my own eyes - a recent start-up is now producing small drones within the framework of the "Army of Drones" program - the post reads.

Addendum

Over the past week, the "Drone Army's" strike drones have killed about 150 Russian soldiers and about 400 strongholds.

Ukraine is preparing to produce lance-type kamikaze drones - Fedorov

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces the creation of a new branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces called "Unmanned Systems Forces" to coordinate and improve the use of drones to defend against Russian invasion.