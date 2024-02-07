Borrell was shown how Ukraine is creating an "Army of Drones"
Kyiv • UNN
EU High Representative Josep Borrell visited a Ukrainian company that produces as part of Ukraine's Drone Army program.
EU High Representative Josep Borrell visited a Ukrainian company that manufactures kamikaze drones. The European diplomat said this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .
Details
Borrell said that he saw Ukrainians producing FPV drones for the "Drone Army.
Yesterday I had the opportunity to see Ukrainian ingenuity with my own eyes - a recent start-up is now producing small drones within the framework of the "Army of Drones" program
Addendum
Over the past week, the "Drone Army's" strike drones have killed about 150 Russian soldiers and about 400 strongholds.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces the creation of a new branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces called "Unmanned Systems Forces" to coordinate and improve the use of drones to defend against Russian invasion.