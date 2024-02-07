Ukraine is preparing to produce lance-type kamikaze drones - Fedorov

Soon Ukraine will start mass-producing kamikaze drones similar to Russian "lancets" with a range of up to 40 km. This was stated by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with Forbes , UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukraine currently has a large number of copters and FPV drones that can hit a target within a radius of up to 20 kilometers.

We need to hit at 40 kilometers. Lancet-type drones are quite high-tech, and it took us six months to accelerate the market in this direction. Now there are a number of companies on the boards and we are testing products - Fedorov said.

According to him, the fate of contacts via Lancet drones will be decided in the coming weeks. In response to a question about when the Ukrainian Lancet analog might appear on the battlefield, Fedorov said that there have already been some first combat uses.

At the same time, the official explained that it is difficult to say the exact date when the new drones will be in service with the Defense Forces

It's hard to give specific dates, but within two months, information will start appearing in Russian publics - how their tanks are burning - Fedorov summarized.

For reference

Lancet is one of the most effective Russian drones at the front.

These drones are primarily used to destroy or damage large and important targets, such as air defense systems or artillery. These UAVs are produced in two versions: the heavy version is the Lancet-3, which weighs 12 kg, and the light version is the Lancet-1, which weighs 5 kg.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces the creation of a new branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces called "Unmanned Systems Forces" to coordinate and improve the use of drones to defend against Russian invasion.

