Rada allows not to pay administrative fee for passport issuance for those released from captivity

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law that exempts persons who were held in places of detention as a result of armed aggression from paying an administrative fee for issuing a passport. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill No. 12333 and MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

No. 12333 - on exemption of persons who were held in places of detention as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine from paying the administrative fee for issuing a passport of a citizen of Ukraine. In total (259) - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, a person who was held in detention as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine will not have to pay an administrative fee when obtaining a Ukrainian passport. However, the condition is that the person will have to apply for a passport within a year from the date of his or her release from detention.

It is proposed that such persons be issued a passport no later than three business days from the date of filing the application form.

The Interior Ministry has resumed issuing foreign passports and passports of a citizen of Ukraine for men aged 18-60 abroad. On the first day, almost 1700 foreign passports and over 400 domestic passports were issued.