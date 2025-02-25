ukenru
Rada allows not to pay administrative fee for passport issuance for those released from captivity

Rada allows not to pay administrative fee for passport issuance for those released from captivity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24949 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law exempting persons who have been held in places of detention from administrative fees for issuing passports. The documents will be issued within three business days if applied for within one year of release.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft law that exempts persons who were held in places of detention as a result of armed aggression from paying an administrative fee for issuing a passport. This was reported by UNN with reference to the card of the bill No. 12333 and MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

No. 12333 - on exemption of persons who were held in places of detention as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine from paying the administrative fee for issuing a passport of a citizen of Ukraine. In total (259) 

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, a person who was held in detention as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine will not have to pay an administrative fee when obtaining a Ukrainian passport. However, the condition is that the person will have to apply for a passport within a year from the date of his or her release from detention.

It is proposed that such persons be issued a passport no later than three business days from the date of filing the application form.

Recall

The Interior Ministry has resumed issuing foreign passports and passports of a citizen of Ukraine for men aged 18-60 abroad. On the first day, almost 1700 foreign passports and over 400 domestic passports were issued.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

