Queen Elizabeth II was not told about Soviet spy in her palace - declassified MI5 documents

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128557 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116748 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124805 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126020 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157404 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108289 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154041 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104176 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113762 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117086 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107293 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39109 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116040 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113991 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 39131 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128557 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157404 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172369 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115990 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130227 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147818 views
Queen Elizabeth II was not told about Soviet spy in her palace - declassified MI5 documents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22932 views

Elizabeth II was not informed about the espionage activities of her art advisor Anthony Blunt. Palace officials concealed information about his cooperation with the KGB in order not to disturb the monarch.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was not told details of her longtime art adviser's double life as a Soviet spy because palace officials did not want to add to her anxiety, newly declassified documents show, AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

The files on the Royal Art Historian Anthony Blunt are among the valuable MI5 documents released on Tuesday by the UK's National Archives. They shed new light on a spy network linked to Cambridge University in the 1930s, whose members passed secrets to the Soviet Union from the heart of Britain's intelligence agency.

Blunt, who worked at Buckingham Palace as an inspector of the Queen's paintings, was under suspicion for many years before he finally confessed in 1964 that, as a senior MI5 officer during World War II, he had passed classified information to the Russian intelligence agency KGB.

In one of the newly released files, an MI5 officer notes that Blunt said he was "deeply relieved" to be off the hook. In exchange for the information he provided, Blunt was allowed to keep his job, knighthood and position in society, and the Queen was apparently kept in the dark, the newspaper writes.

In 1972, her private secretary Martin Charteris told MI5 chief Michael Hanley that "the Queen did not know, and he saw no point in telling her now; it would only increase her anxiety and there was nothing to be done about it.

The government decided to tell the monarch in 1973, when Blunt was ill, fearing a media uproar after Blunt's death, and journalists could publish articles without fear of libel suits.

Charters reported that "she took it all very calmly and without surprise" and "remembered that he had been under suspicion since the early 1950s. In the official MI5 history, historian Christopher Andrew says that the Queen had previously been told about Blunt in "general terms".

Addendum

Blunt was publicly exposed as a spy by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the House of Commons in November 1979. He was finally stripped of his knighthood, but was never prosecuted and died in 1983 at the age of 75.

Blunt appeared in the 2019 episode of The Crown, where he was played by Samuel West.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

