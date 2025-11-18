Pyramid-museum smashed for the second time in a year in the center of Odesa

In Odesa, a pyramid-museum on Primorsky Boulevard was vandalized overnight, for the second time in a year, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

While our country is fighting the external enemy with all its might and means. Unfortunately... There is also an internal enemy. Tonight, when some regions were under attack by Russian missiles and Shaheds, a pyramid-museum was destroyed on Primorsky in Odesa. - Lysak reported.

He emphasized that this is a "significant place on the boulevard" and "a great work of hundreds of involved scientists who sought to preserve our history."

"Such an act of vandalism has occurred for the second time in the last year. I don't know what to call the individuals involved in the crime against their hometown. But certainly not 'Odesans'. The city authorities have appealed to law enforcement. I will personally monitor the progress of the investigation," Lysak stated.

In Odesa, vandals smashed the glass of a sarcophagus with Greek artifacts on Prymorskyi Boulevard