August 15, 11:06 PM • 49119 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 76348 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 45642 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 42512 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 40738 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 102368 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 170966 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 83997 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 158509 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56715 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
"Putin's triumph in Alaska": Politico analyzed the meeting of the Russian dictator with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1514 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was pleased with the meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. Politico notes that Putin got the most out of this meeting without agreeing to serious concessions.

"Putin's triumph in Alaska": Politico analyzed the meeting of the Russian dictator with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had good reason to look pleased with his meeting with US President Donald Trump. This was stated in an article by Politico international observer Jamie Dettmer, reports UNN.

Details

He notes that from the moment Trump and Putin exited their planes at the airbase near Anchorage, their public interaction was noticeably friendly - the US president applauded the Russian ruler, they exchanged smiles, patted each other on the shoulder, and spoke animatedly and "noticeably friendly" on the red carpet.

And then, after the flight of the American military, despite protocol, Putin unexpectedly got into the US president's car - to share a limousine ride to the fateful summit

- the material says.

It is indicated that the Russian leader seemed pleased, "and this was quite logical." Preparations for the summit were accompanied by numerous alarming forecasts from officials, diplomats, and experts: fears grew that Putin would "outsmart" Trump, allowing him to make giant strides in advancing his goal – to subjugate Ukraine, restore its status as a Russian vassal – and break the already fragile Western alliance, putting America in conflict with Kyiv and its European allies.

Although this did not happen, and Ukraine was not sold, Putin, it seems, still got the most out of this meeting. He arrived at the meeting despite being wanted for war crimes, and was met on American soil as a friend, not as the leader of a rogue state that invaded the territory of a sovereign neighbor

- the author writes.

According to him, Putin "got all this without agreeing in advance to any serious concessions, including a ceasefire, – and left Anchorage without agreeing to a truce."

"Despite the fact that Trump stated during their joint press conference that his Russian counterpart seeks to save thousands of lives. Apparently, not very much," the journalist summarizes.

Recall

US President Donald Trump spoke about a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stating that significant progress had been made, although no official agreement was reached. Now, he said, everything depends on the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ten out of ten": Trump rated summit with Putin in Alaska

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
