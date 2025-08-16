Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had good reason to look pleased with his meeting with US President Donald Trump. This was stated in an article by Politico international observer Jamie Dettmer, reports UNN.

He notes that from the moment Trump and Putin exited their planes at the airbase near Anchorage, their public interaction was noticeably friendly - the US president applauded the Russian ruler, they exchanged smiles, patted each other on the shoulder, and spoke animatedly and "noticeably friendly" on the red carpet.

And then, after the flight of the American military, despite protocol, Putin unexpectedly got into the US president's car - to share a limousine ride to the fateful summit - the material says.

It is indicated that the Russian leader seemed pleased, "and this was quite logical." Preparations for the summit were accompanied by numerous alarming forecasts from officials, diplomats, and experts: fears grew that Putin would "outsmart" Trump, allowing him to make giant strides in advancing his goal – to subjugate Ukraine, restore its status as a Russian vassal – and break the already fragile Western alliance, putting America in conflict with Kyiv and its European allies.

Although this did not happen, and Ukraine was not sold, Putin, it seems, still got the most out of this meeting. He arrived at the meeting despite being wanted for war crimes, and was met on American soil as a friend, not as the leader of a rogue state that invaded the territory of a sovereign neighbor - the author writes.

According to him, Putin "got all this without agreeing in advance to any serious concessions, including a ceasefire, – and left Anchorage without agreeing to a truce."

"Despite the fact that Trump stated during their joint press conference that his Russian counterpart seeks to save thousands of lives. Apparently, not very much," the journalist summarizes.

US President Donald Trump spoke about a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stating that significant progress had been made, although no official agreement was reached. Now, he said, everything depends on the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

