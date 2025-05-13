$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 780 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24558 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 22965 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60495 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71668 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79353 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61016 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62218 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105328 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105012 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Putin's refusal to negotiate in Turkey will be the last signal - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

Andriy Yermak said that if Putin refuses to negotiate in Turkey, it will finally show Russia's unwillingness to make peace. Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but first of all, a ceasefire is necessary.

Putin's refusal to negotiate in Turkey will be the last signal - Yermak

If the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, refuses to negotiate in Turkey, it will be the last signal that Russia does not want to end the war. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during his online participation in the session of the Copenhagen Democratic Summit 2025, UNN writes with reference to the OP's report.

Details

Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but the priority should be a ceasefire, Yermak stressed.

The head of the Presidential Office pointed out that it is impossible to negotiate when the Ukrainian people are under attack by Russian missiles and drones around the clock, so the establishment of a ceasefire is an important and necessary prerequisite.

According to him, as of now, the Russians have not given any response regarding Vladimir Putin's participation in the negotiations in Turkey.

We have confirmed that President Zelensky is ready and will be in Turkey. Yesterday there was a very strong and clear statement from President Trump that he expects both leaders to be present in Turkey. He is also considering the possibility of visiting there. I believe that if Vladimir Putin refuses to come to Turkey, it will be the last signal that Russia does not want to end this war, that Russia does not want and is not ready for any negotiations

- said Yermak.

He stressed that in case of Russia's refusal to negotiate, there should be a strong reaction from the United States and the whole world: new sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased military assistance to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's response "still pending", ceasefire "ignored by Russians": Sybiha discusses sanctions against Russia with ministers in London12.05.25, 14:59 • 2874 views

The head of the Office of the Head of State also noted that work is underway to form security guarantees for Ukraine. It is already reported that there are concrete proposals from partner countries, in particular, the development of a coalition of willing countries.

"But the most serious and strongest guarantee is strong, prepared, trained Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are working on this with our partners. We also expect that the agreement on mineral resources with the United States will become one of the elements of the future security guarantee system," Yermak said.

A clear priority of the security system should be strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky10.05.25, 16:01 • 3099 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
