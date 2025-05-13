Putin's refusal to negotiate in Turkey will be the last signal - Yermak

If the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, refuses to negotiate in Turkey, it will be the last signal that Russia does not want to end the war. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak during his online participation in the session of the Copenhagen Democratic Summit 2025, UNN writes with reference to the OP's report.

Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but the priority should be a ceasefire, Yermak stressed.

The head of the Presidential Office pointed out that it is impossible to negotiate when the Ukrainian people are under attack by Russian missiles and drones around the clock, so the establishment of a ceasefire is an important and necessary prerequisite.

According to him, as of now, the Russians have not given any response regarding Vladimir Putin's participation in the negotiations in Turkey.

We have confirmed that President Zelensky is ready and will be in Turkey. Yesterday there was a very strong and clear statement from President Trump that he expects both leaders to be present in Turkey. He is also considering the possibility of visiting there. I believe that if Vladimir Putin refuses to come to Turkey, it will be the last signal that Russia does not want to end this war, that Russia does not want and is not ready for any negotiations - said Yermak.

He stressed that in case of Russia's refusal to negotiate, there should be a strong reaction from the United States and the whole world: new sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased military assistance to Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the Head of State also noted that work is underway to form security guarantees for Ukraine. It is already reported that there are concrete proposals from partner countries, in particular, the development of a coalition of willing countries.

"But the most serious and strongest guarantee is strong, prepared, trained Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are working on this with our partners. We also expect that the agreement on mineral resources with the United States will become one of the elements of the future security guarantee system," Yermak said.

