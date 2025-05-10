$41.510.00
Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 4772 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 15440 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 32868 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57581 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 47517 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64723 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70938 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63028 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65669 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70511 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

A clear priority of the security system should be strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the priority in the future security system is to strengthen the Defense Forces. An international support contingent also plays an important role.

A clear priority of the security system should be strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the priority in the future security system should be to strengthen the Defense Forces of our state. An international support contingent also plays a key role, Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with European leaders in Kyiv on May 10, reports UNN.

Details

We agreed that a clear priority should be to strengthen the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine as the main guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty

- the president noted.

Zelenskyy also added that the allies agreed to strengthen Ukraine's defense. This will be achieved not only by financing defense, but also by investing in weapons production.

We agreed to continue strengthening Ukraine's defense. In particular, the Ukrainian army. This includes both financing the sustainability of our defense and investing in weapons production in Ukraine

- the president said.

The head of state also added that a key security guarantee should be an international support contingent.

A key security guarantor should also be a support contingent

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire, but Russia is delaying. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Russia in coordination with the United States if Moscow continues the blockade.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
