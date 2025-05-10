A clear priority of the security system should be strengthening the Defense Forces of Ukraine - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the priority in the future security system is to strengthen the Defense Forces. An international support contingent also plays an important role.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the priority in the future security system should be to strengthen the Defense Forces of our state. An international support contingent also plays a key role, Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with European leaders in Kyiv on May 10, reports UNN.
Details
We agreed that a clear priority should be to strengthen the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine as the main guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty
Zelenskyy also added that the allies agreed to strengthen Ukraine's defense. This will be achieved not only by financing defense, but also by investing in weapons production.
We agreed to continue strengthening Ukraine's defense. In particular, the Ukrainian army. This includes both financing the sustainability of our defense and investing in weapons production in Ukraine
The head of state also added that a key security guarantee should be an international support contingent.
A key security guarantor should also be a support contingent
Addition
After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - held a telephone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.
Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukraine has agreed to a ceasefire, but Russia is delaying. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Russia in coordination with the United States if Moscow continues the blockade.