Putin's negotiator Dmitriev announced forces that "hinder" dialogue between the US and Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Putin's representative Kirill Dmitriev stated that he is holding meetings with the Trump team in Washington. He emphasized that there are forces that are interested in distorting Russia's position.
russian president's special representative kirill dmitriev confirmed that he is in Washington and is holding meetings with representatives of the Trump team. Among his first statements, he pointed to "forces" that are "interested in distorting" russia's position.
Reports UNN with reference to russian media and BBC.
Details
Special representative of the president of the russian federation, head of the direct investment fund (RFPI) kirill dmitriev confirmed that he is holding meetings in Washington with representatives of the administration of US president Donald Trump.
He did not specify with whom he held the meetings, but promised to comment on the results.
In his social media channel, dmitriev noted that the dialogue between Moscow and Washington was "completely destroyed under the administration of former American leader Joe Biden".
According to Dmitriev, the restoration of dialogue is a difficult and gradual process, and at the same time, some forces are hindering this process.
Today, on the way to restoring constructive interaction in many countries of the world, there are numerous forces interested in maintaining tension. These forces deliberately distort Russia's position, try to disrupt any steps towards dialogue, sparing neither funds nor resources for this
From dmitriev's point of view, "a real understanding of the russian position" is needed, and this, according to putin's representative, "opens up new opportunities for constructive interaction, including in the investment and economic sphere".
Let us remind you
UNN reported that, according to information provided by several American officials, the purpose of dmitriev's visit remained not entirely clear, but the meeting undoubtedly became part of broader diplomatic efforts.
