Putin will definitely die soon - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been "poisoned" by the authorities and "he will definitely die soon." He said this in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports.

...I have time, and he doesn't. He's definitely going to die soon - Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that he would not allow the Russian dictator to take advantage of possible changes in the US government to push Ukraine away.

Look, I will not let Putin win. This is what I live for - said the President of Ukraine.

He added that he would continue to fight for maximum security guarantees for the state. At the same time, the question remains what he will be able to do if Donald Trump concludes the deal without taking Kyiv's position into account.

Recall

The President of Ukraine saidthat Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees, without the United States it is impossible.