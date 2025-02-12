ukenru
Putin will definitely die soon - Zelensky

Putin will definitely die soon - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35157 views

The President of Ukraine said that Putin “will die soon” and that the government has “poisoned” him. Zelenskyy emphasized that he would not allow the Russian dictator to win and use possible changes in the US government.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been "poisoned" by the authorities and "he will definitely die soon." He said this in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports.

...I have time, and he doesn't. He's definitely going to die soon 

- Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that he would not allow the Russian dictator to take advantage of possible changes in the US government to push Ukraine away.

Look, I will not let Putin win. This is what I live for 

- said the President of Ukraine.

He added that he would continue to fight for maximum security guarantees for the state. At the same time, the question remains what he will be able to do if Donald Trump concludes the deal without taking Kyiv's position into account.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

