Putin wants to manipulate Trump, but he will not succeed - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to manipulate world leaders, in particular, to use the US President's desire to achieve peace. He said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting today. A few questions. A report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service on Russia's military capabilities and Putin's willingness to continue the war and manipulate the leaders of the world. And in particular, he wants to manipulate the desire of the President of the United States of America to achieve peace. I am confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed anymore," the President said.

The second issue at the meeting was the provision of weapons and personnel to Ukrainian units on the front line, Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked all those who are responsible for this issue.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman saidthat Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to contact White House President Donald Trump.