Putin uses Christmas to justify war against Ukraine - CPD

Vladimir Putin celebrated Christmas with servicemen and their families, stating that they are fulfilling a “sacred mission of defending the homeland.” The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine notes that the Kremlin presents aggression as a “holy war,” militarizing Russian society.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin celebrated Christmas on January 7 with military personnel and their families. To justify the war against Ukraine, he once again used a church service, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Details
During the service, Putin stated that Russian servicemen, "by the Lord's command," are performing a "sacred mission of defending the fatherland."
This is a systemic propaganda line of the Kremlin - to present aggression against Ukraine as a "holy war." Such a mixture of religion, state ideology, and the army demonstrates the total militarization of Russian society
They added: while throughout the world Christmas remains a holiday of peace, love, and family, Putin turns it into an instrument of war propaganda.
Instead of words about reconciliation - glorification of war, instead of family warmth - demonstrative closeness to the army. Putin's militarized Christmas once again shows that the Kremlin is preparing Russian society for a long war
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he "will resolve the issue by military means if Ukraine does not seek peace."