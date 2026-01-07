$42.560.14
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 5222 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 7138 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 8252 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 25393 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 49441 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 136258 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 211061 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 82527 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 90171 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Putin uses Christmas to justify war against Ukraine - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Vladimir Putin celebrated Christmas with servicemen and their families, stating that they are fulfilling a “sacred mission of defending the homeland.” The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine notes that the Kremlin presents aggression as a “holy war,” militarizing Russian society.

Putin uses Christmas to justify war against Ukraine - CPD

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin celebrated Christmas on January 7 with military personnel and their families. To justify the war against Ukraine, he once again used a church service, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

During the service, Putin stated that Russian servicemen, "by the Lord's command," are performing a "sacred mission of defending the fatherland."

This is a systemic propaganda line of the Kremlin - to present aggression against Ukraine as a "holy war." Such a mixture of religion, state ideology, and the army demonstrates the total militarization of Russian society

- stated the CPD.

They added: while throughout the world Christmas remains a holiday of peace, love, and family, Putin turns it into an instrument of war propaganda.

Instead of words about reconciliation - glorification of war, instead of family warmth - demonstrative closeness to the army. Putin's militarized Christmas once again shows that the Kremlin is preparing Russian society for a long war

- the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he "will resolve the issue by military means if Ukraine does not seek peace."

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine