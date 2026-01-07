Putin uses Christmas to justify war against Ukraine - CPD

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin celebrated Christmas on January 7 with military personnel and their families. To justify the war against Ukraine, he once again used a church service, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

During the service, Putin stated that Russian servicemen, "by the Lord's command," are performing a "sacred mission of defending the fatherland."

This is a systemic propaganda line of the Kremlin - to present aggression against Ukraine as a "holy war." Such a mixture of religion, state ideology, and the army demonstrates the total militarization of Russian society - stated the CPD.

They added: while throughout the world Christmas remains a holiday of peace, love, and family, Putin turns it into an instrument of war propaganda.

Instead of words about reconciliation - glorification of war, instead of family warmth - demonstrative closeness to the army. Putin's militarized Christmas once again shows that the Kremlin is preparing Russian society for a long war - the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

Recall

