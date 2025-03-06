Putin stated that Russia is not going to concede in the war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Putin stated that Russia has no intention of making concessions in the war against Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation needs a settlement option that will ensure the "peaceful development" of the country.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has no intention of conceding in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by Russian media, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As reported by Russian media, during a meeting with employees of the Moscow branch of the 'Defenders of the Fatherland' fund, one of the participants in the meeting, whose son was killed in the war against Ukraine, stated that 'Russia must go all the way and concede to no one,' to which Putin replied: 'We are not going to do that.'
Putin stated that Russia needs a settlement option that 'would ensure the peaceful development of Russia in conditions of peace and security.'
'We do not need anything foreign, but we will not give up our own,' Putin added.
Recall
Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko stated that Minsk is ready to organize negotiations to end the war in Ukraine between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.