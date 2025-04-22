$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22297 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41386 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70871 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117701 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99450 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216986 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107755 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83412 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68196 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42250 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusives
Putin spoke about negotiations with Ukraine regarding the cessation of attacks on civilian objects: Peskov revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2976 views

Peskov said that Putin is proposing bilateral negotiations with Ukraine regarding the cessation of attacks on civilian objects. He added that the dictator is allegedly ready for direct negotiations.

Putin spoke about negotiations with Ukraine regarding the cessation of attacks on civilian objects: Peskov revealed details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that bilateral negotiations should be held between Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on civilian objects. This was stated by Putin's пресс-секретарь Dmitry Peskov, передает УНН with reference to Russian media.

The President (Vladimir Putin - ed.) said that we should think about the idea of stopping strikes on civilian infrastructure. It was clarified that we are talking about negotiations in a bilateral format with Ukraine. But Russia has repeatedly said that such negotiations are impossible, because they are formally banned in Ukraine 

- Peskov said.

He stated that Ukraine allegedly needs to remove obstacles to contacts between it and Russia. He added that Russian dictator Putin is allegedly ready for direct negotiations.

She (Ukraine – ed.) made a proposal not to strike. This idea should be discussed taking into account the experience of the Easter truce. The President (Vladimir Putin – ed.) explained the complexity of this topic. If we talk about civilian objects, we need to differentiate in which cases these objects can be targets, and in which cases they cannot 

- Peskov said.

Addition

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that Russia's so-called "Easter truce" with Ukraine was an "operation of charm" on the part of Putin to please US President Donald Trump.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state officially announced the completion of the so-called "Easter truce". They accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the agreements and stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly struck artillery and UAVs at the positions of Russian troops and civilian objects.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
France
Ukraine
