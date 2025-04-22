Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes that bilateral negotiations should be held between Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on civilian objects. This was stated by Putin's пресс-секретарь Dmitry Peskov, передает УНН with reference to Russian media.

The President (Vladimir Putin - ed.) said that we should think about the idea of stopping strikes on civilian infrastructure. It was clarified that we are talking about negotiations in a bilateral format with Ukraine. But Russia has repeatedly said that such negotiations are impossible, because they are formally banned in Ukraine - Peskov said.

He stated that Ukraine allegedly needs to remove obstacles to contacts between it and Russia. He added that Russian dictator Putin is allegedly ready for direct negotiations.

She (Ukraine – ed.) made a proposal not to strike. This idea should be discussed taking into account the experience of the Easter truce. The President (Vladimir Putin – ed.) explained the complexity of this topic. If we talk about civilian objects, we need to differentiate in which cases these objects can be targets, and in which cases they cannot - Peskov said.

Addition

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that Russia's so-called "Easter truce" with Ukraine was an "operation of charm" on the part of Putin to please US President Donald Trump.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state officially announced the completion of the so-called "Easter truce". They accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the agreements and stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly struck artillery and UAVs at the positions of Russian troops and civilian objects.