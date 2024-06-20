Despite the new offensive in the Kharkiv regions, Russian troops allegedly do not plan to approach Kharkiv. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Vietnam, reports UNN.

Details

the Russian leader said that The Kharkiv direction is tactical for the Russian military. At the same time, he once again warned that Ukraine's attempts to squeeze the Russian armed forces out of Kharkiv would cost Ukraine dearly.

Russia has no plans to approach Kharkiv Putin said.

In addition, the Russian President noted that Ukraine will allegedly present the Ukrainian armed forces ' attempts to counteroffend in this area as a strategic offensive.

Addition

At the same time, Vladimir Putin once again said that Russia is allegedly ready for peace talks, but their terms will depend on the situation.

Russia's proposals for a settlement in Ukraine will not last forever. Russia's conditions for a settlement in Ukraine will change depending on the situation on the contact line Putin said.

According to putin, almost 700 thousand russians are on "svo"