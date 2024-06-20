$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin said that Russian troops allegedly do not plan to approach Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 71621 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vietnam said that the Russian troops that launched an offensive in the Kharkiv region, in fact, do not plan to approach Kharkiv.

Putin said that Russian troops allegedly do not plan to approach Kharkiv

Despite the new offensive in the Kharkiv regions, Russian troops allegedly do not plan to approach Kharkiv. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Vietnam, reports UNN.

Details 

the Russian leader said that  The Kharkiv direction is tactical for the Russian military. At the same time, he once again warned that Ukraine's attempts to squeeze  the Russian armed forces out of Kharkiv would cost Ukraine dearly.

Russia has no plans to approach Kharkiv 

Putin said. 

In addition, the Russian President noted that Ukraine will allegedly present the Ukrainian armed forces ' attempts to counteroffend in this area as a strategic offensive.

Addition

At the same time, Vladimir Putin once again said that Russia is allegedly ready for peace talks, but their terms will depend on the situation. 

Russia's proposals for a settlement in Ukraine will not last forever. Russia's conditions for a settlement in Ukraine will change depending on the situation on the contact line

Putin said. 

According to putin, almost 700 thousand russians are on "svo"14.06.24, 23:17 • 15124 views

WarPolitics
