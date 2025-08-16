Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that US President Donald Trump lost the previous elections to Joe Biden due to the "imperfect US electoral system." He said this in an interview with Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, Putin told him that "the elections in the US were rigged due to mail-in voting." He considers this an "undemocratic procedure," as a ballot sent by mail passes through many hands.

In addition, Putin told Trump that "no country in the world has mail-in voting."

We talked about 2020, and he (Putin – ed.) said: "You won those elections by such a large margin" - Trump stated.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Vladimir Putin agreed to negotiations out of respect for the US, which was absent during Joe Biden's term. The former US president claims that Putin supports his narrative that the war would not have happened if Trump had been president.

Donald Trump stated that he does not want to publicly disclose his disagreements with Vladimir Putin. He noted that Ukraine and President Zelenskyy must agree to possible arrangements.