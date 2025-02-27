Russian dictator Vladimir Putin says his first contacts with Donald Trump's administration are encouraging and that one hundred American partners demonstrate pragmatism and a “real” outlook, reports UNN.

We all see how rapidly the world is changing, the situation in the world. The first contacts with the American administration inspire certain hopes. There is a counter-intent to work on restoring interstate relations. It is important that our current partners demonstrate pragmatism and a realistic view of things - Putin stated.

The Russian dictator also claims that the Trump administration is abandoning many of the alleged stereotypes, rules and messianic, ideological clichés of its predecessors, which allegedly led to the crisis of the entire system of international relations.

Politico published 29 cases where Trump did what Putin wanted

At the same time, Putin cynically said that it was as if some Western elites were “determined to keep the world unstable.

And these forces will try to disrupt or compromise the dialog that has begun. We see this with you - Putin states.

Supplement

On February 24, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is in serious talks with Russian Presidentand Vladimir Putin about ending the war, as well as major deals with russia.