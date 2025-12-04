$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 7256 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 12873 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23671 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 15387 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 17124 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 17437 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 26586 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 43719 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36106 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45960 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
97%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 18081 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 19644 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 10311 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 16090 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders12:47 PM • 6702 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 7302 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 16252 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23703 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 35950 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 63253 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 3408 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 19758 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 24570 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 69427 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 72426 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The New York Times
Film

Putin named 'morally responsible' for death of woman poisoned in Salisbury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The UK government announced the full implementation of sanctions against the GRU, and the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office after the report was released.

Putin named 'morally responsible' for death of woman poisoned in Salisbury

According to a public inquiry in the UK, the assassination attempt on the former Russian spy was sanctioned by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who bears "moral responsibility" for the death of a woman poisoned by the nerve agent used in the attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

According to the investigation, in March 2018, three GRU agents, Alexander Petrov, Ruslan Boshirov, and Sergey Fedotov, brought a bottle of Nina Ricci perfume filled with "Novichok" to the UK. It was used to apply the nerve agent to the doorknob of the house of Sergey Skripal, who was an officer of the Russian military intelligence GRU before arriving in the UK in 2010 as a result of a prisoner exchange after being convicted of spying for the UK.

Skripal, his daughter Yulia, and police officer Nick Bailey were severely poisoned but survived. A few months later, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess accidentally sprayed herself with the same substance in nearby Amesbury – the bottle was brought to her by her partner Charlie Rowley. As a result, the woman died on July 8, 2018.

"They may not have considered the danger of death or serious injury to countless innocent people created in this way," the report says.

Lord Hughes, who led the inquiry, stated that the three GRU agents "acted on instructions."

"I have concluded that the operation to assassinate Sergei Skripal must have been authorized at the highest level, by President Putin," Lord Hughes said.

And he added: "Therefore, I conclude that those involved in the assassination attempt (not only Petrov, Boshirov, and Fedotov, but also those who sent them, and anyone else who authorized or knew about the assistance in Russia or elsewhere) bore moral responsibility for the death of Dawn Sturgess."

The UK government announced the full application of sanctions against the GRU, and the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office after the report was released. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the event "a stark reminder of the Kremlin's contempt for innocent lives" and stated: "The UK will always stand up to Putin's brutal regime and expose his murderous machine for what it is."

Russia continues to deny any involvement, but investigators called the evidence "compelling" and indicative of a deliberate action by the Russian state.

Recall

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in Salisbury, UK, this spring, worked for the intelligence services of four NATO countries until 2017.

New details of the "Novichok" poisoning were revealed at the inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess. It turned out that a boy who had contact with Skripal on the day of the poisoning also felt unwell for several days. 

The British government stated that the GRU is fully subject to sanctions for "reckless" actions, including the attack in Salisbury targeting Sergei Skripal, a former GRU officer who was imprisoned in Russia in 2006 for spying for the UK. He was released as part of a spy exchange in 2010 and settled in the UK.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Great Britain